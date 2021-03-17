Overview of Dr. Victor Brugh, MD

Dr. Victor Brugh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Brugh works at Urology Of Virginia in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.