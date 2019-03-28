Overview

Dr. Victor Burgos, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Burgos works at Tchd Diamond Hill Community Clinic Pharmacy in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Keller, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.