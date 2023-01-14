Dr. Victor Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Byrd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Byrd, MD
Dr. Victor Byrd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Byrd's Office Locations
222 Medical Office Building222 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 255-2183
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Byrd is one of the most caring, compassionate doctors I’ve ever had. He takes the time to listen and understand my health concerns. The quality of care he’s provided to me is absolutely outstanding. He’s exceptionally knowledgeable but also excellent at explaining complex health concepts in a manner that I can understand them. He and his staff are also very diligent about following up on test results, prescription refills, and treatment plans. Quite simply one of the best doctors and best persons I’ve ever met.
About Dr. Victor Byrd, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952392797
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.