Overview of Dr. Victor Carabba, MD

Dr. Victor Carabba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gloucester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Carabba works at Lahey Health Primary Care, Gloucester in Gloucester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.