Overview of Dr. Victor Carabello, MD

Dr. Victor Carabello, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Carabello works at Office in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Commerce, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.