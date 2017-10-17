Overview of Dr. Victor Carpiniello, MD

Dr. Victor Carpiniello, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Carpiniello works at Pennsylvania Hospital Urology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.