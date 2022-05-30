Dr. Victor Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Chang, MD
Dr. Victor Chang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Medical Oncology & Hematology1075 Chase Pkwy Ste B, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-6311
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dr.
About Dr. Victor Chang, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1760423867
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
