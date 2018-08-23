Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Chavez, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Chavez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chavez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Minor Emergency Center5015 University Ave Unit B1, Lubbock, TX 79413 Directions (806) 797-4357
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chavez?
Great on helping me manage Type II while greatly increasing my traveling. Much better care than had gotten before because they are willing to, by phone & emails, with blood draws when in town to have a complete Type II management system that meets my time and other needs.
About Dr. Victor Chavez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1245253434
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.