Overview

Dr. Victor Chedid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LATIN AMERICAN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (UNIBE) and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Chedid works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.