Dr. Victor Chen, MD
Dr. Victor Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Consultants10619 Professional Cir, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 852-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Chen listened to my concerns. I'm grateful to have found his care. -m.a. norell
About Dr. Victor Chen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215916846
Education & Certifications
- U of AL
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Lactose Intolerance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
