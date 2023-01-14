Dr. Victor Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Chen, MD
Dr. Victor Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Genesis OB/GYN Northwest6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 277, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 498-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Foothills Gastroenterology1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 361, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 545-0573Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Robert B Holder LLC174 S Coronado Dr Ste A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 877-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Chen is compassionate and thorough. The surgery performed by him enabled me to go back to normalcy. He is the best! From start to finish, he explained everything and I am very satisfied with my outcome. The care he and his staff provided was excellent. Thank you, Dr Chen!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1356342901
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech Health Science Center
- University of Arizona
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
