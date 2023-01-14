Overview of Dr. Victor Chen, MD

Dr. Victor Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ and Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.