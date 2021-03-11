Dr. Victor Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Chen, MD
Dr. Victor Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Union General Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
-
2
Medical Associates of North Georgia Rheumatology - Canton460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 300, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 721-9630
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Deep interest in his patient's overall health. Clean, well-organized office.
About Dr. Victor Chen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417950668
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.