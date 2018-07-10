Dr. Victor Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Chiu, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Chiu, MD
Dr. Victor Chiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Chiu works at
Dr. Chiu's Office Locations
-
1
Tacoma Office3602 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 759-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiu?
Dr. Chiu became my eye specialist after poor experiences at another eye clinic. He is professional, efficient, and thorough. He willingly and thoroughly answers questions and addresses concerns. He just performed cataract surgery on me, and the entire experience was positive indlueint front office, nurses, and staff as well as Dr. Chiu. I received a call from him later in the day of the surgery to ask if all was well. With more than one vision condition, I feel totally confident in his care.
About Dr. Victor Chiu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1285664375
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu works at
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chiu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.