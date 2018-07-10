See All Ophthalmologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Victor Chiu, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victor Chiu, MD

Dr. Victor Chiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Chiu works at Pacific Northwest Eye Associates in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chiu's Office Locations

    Tacoma Office
    3602 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 (253) 759-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Ischemia
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esotropia
Eye Disease
Eyelid Spasm
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
LASIK
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Refractive Eye Disorders
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 10, 2018
    Dr. Chiu became my eye specialist after poor experiences at another eye clinic. He is professional, efficient, and thorough. He willingly and thoroughly answers questions and addresses concerns. He just performed cataract surgery on me, and the entire experience was positive indlueint front office, nurses, and staff as well as Dr. Chiu. I received a call from him later in the day of the surgery to ask if all was well. With more than one vision condition, I feel totally confident in his care.
    Sherry in WA — Jul 10, 2018
    About Dr. Victor Chiu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285664375
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiu works at Pacific Northwest Eye Associates in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chiu’s profile.

    Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

