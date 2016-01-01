Overview of Dr. Victor Chung, MD

Dr. Victor Chung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Chung works at La Jolla Facial Plastic Surgery in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.