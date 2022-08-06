Dr. Victor Cimino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cimino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Cimino, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Cimino, MD
Dr. Victor Cimino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Cimino's Office Locations
Edward Hematology Oncology Group2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Chicago Surgical Specialists LLC22 S Washington Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 268-3910
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cimino is truly a wonderful plastic surgeon. He makes you feel at ease the moment you meet him. He explains everything so well and is extremely talented. His staff is very friendly and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Cimino!
About Dr. Victor Cimino, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1194792911
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cimino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cimino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cimino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cimino has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cimino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cimino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cimino.
