Overview of Dr. Victor Cimino, MD

Dr. Victor Cimino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Cimino works at Loyola University Medical Center OBG in Maywood, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.