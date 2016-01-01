See All Orthodontists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Victor Cook, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Victor Cook, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Dr. Cook works at Olentangy Pediatrics in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olentangy Pediatrics
    4775 KNIGHTSBRIDGE BLVD, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 706-5673
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victor Cook, DDS.

    About Dr. Victor Cook, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467531624
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Cook, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

