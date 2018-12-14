Overview

Dr. Victor Corrigan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Corrigan works at Piedmont Heart Institute Interventional Cardiology Buckhead in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.