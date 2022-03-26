Overview of Dr. Victor Dabelea, MD

Dr. Victor Dabelea, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Institutul De Medicina Si Farmacie|Institutul de Medicinea Si Farmacie and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Dabelea works at Consultants in Obstetrics and Gynecology - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.