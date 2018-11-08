Overview

Dr. Victor De Villa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital, Bellin Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center and OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group.



Dr. De Villa works at Bellin Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.