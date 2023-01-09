See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Victor Deloach, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Deloach, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Deloach works at Reliable MD in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reliable MD
    5045 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 203-4613

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 09, 2023
    i just finished my appointment with Reliable and i have to say that my appointment went extremely well. Dr Deloach answered all my questions and saw me in a timely manner. i will most definitely being going back to Reliable and will recommend to family and friends.
    Marg F — Jan 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victor Deloach, MD
    About Dr. Victor Deloach, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982693123
    Education & Certifications

    • Rochester General Hospital
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • Wright State U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Deloach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deloach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deloach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deloach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Deloach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deloach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deloach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deloach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

