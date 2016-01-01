Overview

Dr. Victor Dominguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Dominguez works at Cmh Center for Family Health - Santa Paula in Santa Paula, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.