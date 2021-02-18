Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreicer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD
Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Dreicer's Office Locations
Flowers Medical Group Dothan Surgical Services4300 W Main St Ste 21, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 699-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Super friendly and deeply concerned. Always takes plenty of time to show and explain.
About Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1922072834
Education & Certifications
- Ohsu Med Center
- Ut Southwestern Med Center
- Ut Southwestern Med Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
