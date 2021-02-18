See All General Surgeons in Dothan, AL
Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (43)
Map Pin Small Dothan, AL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD

Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.

Dr. Dreicer works at Flowes Medical Group Dothan Surgical Services in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dreicer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Flowers Medical Group Dothan Surgical Services
    4300 W Main St Ste 21, Dothan, AL 36305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pleural Effusion
Carotid Artery Disease
Thoracentesis
Pleural Effusion
Carotid Artery Disease
Thoracentesis

Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 18, 2021
    Super friendly and deeply concerned. Always takes plenty of time to show and explain.
    James Lancaster — Feb 18, 2021
    About Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD

    General Surgery
    42 years of experience
    English
    1922072834
    Education & Certifications

    Ohsu Med Center
    Ut Southwestern Med Center
    Ut Southwestern Med Center
    University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education

