Overview of Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD

Dr. Victor Dreicer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Dreicer works at Flowes Medical Group Dothan Surgical Services in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.