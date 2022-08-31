Dr. Fehrenbacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Fehrenbacher, MD
Dr. Victor Fehrenbacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Norton Children's Hospital231 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 852-5501Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Norton Brownsboro Hospital4960 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 446-8000
Central Indiana Anesthesiologists LLC8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 875-9105
Norton Louisville Arm & Hand9880 Angies Way Ste 230, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 629-4263
Norton Hospital200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
my right thumb was completely smashed by a dump truck tailgate. my thumb bone was in at least 8 fragments, a couple of them were no longer in my finger. my thumb was a mangled mess, and i had no idea if i would ever be able to use my thumb again or how it would look going forward. Dr Fehrenbacher repaired my thumb completely. over 2 months later all the bone fragments have sealed back together and my missing bone is regrowing. i can hold light things with my hand again. i have full range of motion in my thumb back and have begun strength training in physical therapy. my thumb looks like it did before the injury as if nothing happened. the shape, and size of my thumb are exactly how they were before. i didn’t ever think about surgery as art, but my thumb looks fantastic. Dr. Fehrenbacher is very intelligent and methodical overall, while also having laserlike accuracy and precision when it comes to the actual surgical operation. 10/10 A+ from me.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Orthopedic Surgery
