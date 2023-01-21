See All Cardiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Victor Feliz De La Cruz, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (23)
Overview

Dr. Victor Feliz De La Cruz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of South Florida/Department Of Cardiology

Dr. Feliz De La Cruz works at Tampa Cardiovascular Associates in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Cardiovascular Associates
    3010 E 138th Ave Ste 12, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 975-2800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tampa Cardiovascular Associates
    2136 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 975-2800
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Tampa Cardivascular Associates
    5115 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 975-2800
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Migraine
  Cough
  Diarrhea
Gout
Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2023
    I met Dr. Feliz while admitted at old Wesley Chapel hospital a couple of years ago, he has genuine patient concern, great bed side manners and listens to the patient, I fired my previous cardiologist and have been with Dr. Feliz ever since, best decision I made.
    M. Asencio — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Victor Feliz De La Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790983203
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South Florida/Department Of Cardiology
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
