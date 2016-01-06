Dr. Victor Freund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Freund, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Freund, MD
Dr. Victor Freund, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Freund works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Freund's Office Locations
-
1
Vidant Orthopedics - Greenville503 Bowman Gray Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-1550
-
2
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-4100
-
3
ECU Neurosurgical & Spine Ctr2325 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freund?
he took most of the pain away
About Dr. Victor Freund, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891762399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freund has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freund accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freund works at
Dr. Freund has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Freund. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.