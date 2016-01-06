Overview of Dr. Victor Freund, MD

Dr. Victor Freund, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Freund works at Vidant Orthopedics - Greenville in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.