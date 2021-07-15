See All Cardiologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Victor Gabrielian, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Gabrielian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Gabrielian works at Foothill Cardiology Medical Group in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Locations

    Foothill Cardiology Medical Group, Inc.
    Foothill Cardiology Medical Group, Inc.
289 W Huntington Dr Ste 401, Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 254-0074

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Aortic Valve Disease
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2021
    He was great and handsome hahaha but he was seriously a good listener and explains your condition and so sweet
    — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Victor Gabrielian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1811189822
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabrielian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabrielian works at Foothill Cardiology Medical Group in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gabrielian’s profile.

    Dr. Gabrielian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabrielian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabrielian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabrielian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabrielian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabrielian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

