Dr. Victor Gabrielian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Gabrielian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Gabrielian works at
Locations
Foothill Cardiology Medical Group, Inc.289 W Huntington Dr Ste 401, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 254-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was great and handsome hahaha but he was seriously a good listener and explains your condition and so sweet
About Dr. Victor Gabrielian, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1811189822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabrielian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabrielian works at
Dr. Gabrielian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabrielian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabrielian speaks Armenian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabrielian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabrielian.
