Dr. Victor Garza, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Garza, MD
Dr. Victor Garza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor University.
Lone Star Circle Of Care At Northwest Austin Family Medicine11111 Research Blvd Ste 320, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (877) 800-5722
I’ve been seeing Dr. Garza since the summer. I feel like a lot of progress has been made and I know there’s more to come. I really wish our visit were longer.
About Dr. Victor Garza, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.