Dr. Victor Gellineau, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Victor Gellineau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine.

Dr. Gellineau works at Oak Street Health Northeast Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Northeast Raleigh
    4600 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 214-5128
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Victor Gellineau, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • Male
    • 1184794331
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • San Joaquin Gen Hospital
    • Howard University College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Gellineau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellineau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gellineau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gellineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gellineau works at Oak Street Health Northeast Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gellineau’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellineau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellineau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellineau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellineau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

