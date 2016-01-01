Dr. Victor Gellineau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellineau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Gellineau, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Gellineau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine.
Dr. Gellineau works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Northeast Raleigh4600 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604 Directions (919) 214-5128
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gellineau?
About Dr. Victor Gellineau, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184794331
Education & Certifications
- San Joaquin Gen Hospital
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gellineau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gellineau accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gellineau using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gellineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gellineau works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellineau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellineau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellineau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellineau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.