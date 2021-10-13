Dr. Victor Ghantous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghantous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Ghantous, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Ghantous, MD
Dr. Victor Ghantous, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Ghantous' Office Locations
Hypertension - Nephrology Associates735 Fitzwatertown Rd Ste 1, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life. I have a rare condition (FMD) that causes renal and carotid aneurysms and volatility in BP control, with high risk of stroke/sudden death. He is an expert, fully knowledgeable of this condition, and has guided me through some continuing, challenging medical issues and necessary interventions. He made ‘the right call’ on my treatment when other specialists did not and my condition is now under control. I don’t think I’d still be here if not for his care. Truly a Top Doc…
About Dr. Victor Ghantous, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356363253
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of St. Raphael
- Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
