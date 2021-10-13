Overview of Dr. Victor Ghantous, MD

Dr. Victor Ghantous, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Ghantous works at Hypertension - Nephrology Associates in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.