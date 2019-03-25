Overview of Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Valley Retina Institute in McAllen, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.