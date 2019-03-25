Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
1
Valley Retina Institute1309 E Ridge Rd Ste 1, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 631-8875
2
Harlingen1205 N Ed Carey Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so fortunate to have this dedicated, skillful Doctor treating a serious eye condition.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1871599100
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Usc-Los Angeles Co-Doheney
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
