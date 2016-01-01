Overview of Dr. Victor Gordon, MD

Dr. Victor Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shelby Township, MI. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Gordon works at Pulmonary/Critical Care Assocs in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.