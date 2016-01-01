Dr. Victor Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Gordon, MD
Dr. Victor Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shelby Township, MI. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates PC50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 290, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 314-0080
-
2
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Gordon, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1346553781
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
