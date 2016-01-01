See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Shelby Township, MI
Dr. Victor Gordon, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Shelby Township, MI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Victor Gordon, MD

Dr. Victor Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shelby Township, MI. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Gordon works at Pulmonary/Critical Care Assocs in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

    Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates PC
    50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 290, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 314-0080
    Mclaren Macomb
    1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 493-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Sleep Study
Acute Bronchitis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Sarcoidosis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis
Influenza (Flu)
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Respiratory Management
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Tuberculosis
Valley Fever
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Victor Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    NPI Number
    • 1346553781
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gordon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

