Overview of Dr. Victor Grigoriev, MD

Dr. Victor Grigoriev, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Missouri - Columbia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Grigoriev works at Las Vegas Urology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.