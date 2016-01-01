Overview of Dr. Victor Guerrero, MD

Dr. Victor Guerrero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy of Mexico and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Guerrero works at Community Health Centers of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.