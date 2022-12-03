Dr. Victor Hajjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Hajjar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Hajjar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus University - Syria (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Hajjar works at
Locations
Spectrum Health United Hospital615 S Bower St, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 225-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have total confidence in the care I receive from Dr. Hajjar. He listens and explains with the utmost respect.
About Dr. Victor Hajjar, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University (GME)
- Wright State Univ Affiliated Hosps
- Damascus University - Syria (SOM)
- Cardiovascular Disease
