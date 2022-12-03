Overview

Dr. Victor Hajjar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus University - Syria (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Hajjar works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Greenville in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.