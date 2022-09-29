Dr. Hartanto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Hartanto, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Hartanto, MD
Dr. Victor Hartanto, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hartanto's Office Locations
Urology Group PA4 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 444-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
First visit with Dr. Hartanto and I can see why he has such a great reputation. Everyone- from answering the phone to the scheduler and the nurse were all exceptionally helpful and considerate. Dr Hartanto was very attentive to my symptoms and gave me a great deal of confidence. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Victor Hartanto, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1376679639
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hartanto has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartanto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartanto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartanto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartanto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartanto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.