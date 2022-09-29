See All Urologists in Midland Park, NJ
Dr. Victor Hartanto, MD

Urology
4.5 (47)
Map Pin Small Midland Park, NJ
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victor Hartanto, MD

Dr. Victor Hartanto, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hartanto works at Urology Group PA in Midland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hartanto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Group PA
    4 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(40)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

Sep 29, 2022
First visit with Dr. Hartanto and I can see why he has such a great reputation. Everyone- from answering the phone to the scheduler and the nurse were all exceptionally helpful and considerate. Dr Hartanto was very attentive to my symptoms and gave me a great deal of confidence. I highly recommend him
Emily — Sep 29, 2022
Photo: Dr. Victor Hartanto, MD
About Dr. Victor Hartanto, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376679639
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical College of Wisconsin
Board Certifications
  • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hartanto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hartanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hartanto works at Urology Group PA in Midland Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hartanto’s profile.

Dr. Hartanto has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartanto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartanto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartanto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartanto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartanto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

