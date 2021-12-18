Overview of Dr. Victor Hernandez, MD

Dr. Victor Hernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla|Faculty Of Medicine, North University, Barranquilla and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Hernandez works at UHEALTH in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.