Dr. Victor Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Hong, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine.
Dr. Hong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuropsychiatric Institute4107 W Spruce St Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 636-8811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
Dr Hong always listened to me and was so easy to talk to and work with. He helped me understand and cope with my diagnosis
About Dr. Victor Hong, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134155401
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.