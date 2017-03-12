Dr. Victor Jiminez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiminez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Jiminez, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Jiminez, MD
Dr. Victor Jiminez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Jiminez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jiminez's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists, P.C.4704 Whitesburg Dr Ste 100, Beckley, WV 25802 Directions (256) 882-3605
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jiminez?
Dr Jiminez is a very caring and compassionate doctor. He's excellent in his field and very thorough and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Victor Jiminez, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013969039
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jiminez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiminez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jiminez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiminez works at
Dr. Jiminez has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiminez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiminez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiminez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiminez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiminez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.