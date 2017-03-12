Overview of Dr. Victor Jiminez, MD

Dr. Victor Jiminez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Jiminez works at Urology Specialists, P.C. in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.