Dr. Victor Jochem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jochem works at Ohio Gastroenterology Group in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.