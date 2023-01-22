Dr. Victor Jochem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jochem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Jochem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Jochem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jochem works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
2
Mid Level Practitioners7500 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-8000
-
3
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
4
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
5
West Office815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
6
North Office3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jochem?
He took time to listen to me. He acted on my questions and made some changes. Great Doctor. Very personable. I did not feel rushed. He is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Victor Jochem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1932193620
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital|The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clin Rochester
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jochem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jochem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jochem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jochem works at
Dr. Jochem has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jochem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jochem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jochem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jochem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jochem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.