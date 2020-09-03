See All Neurosurgeons in Cypress, TX
Dr. Victor Kareh, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victor Kareh, MD

Dr. Victor Kareh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Kareh works at Brain and Spine Surgery Assocs in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kareh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain and Spine Surgery Associates
    21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 255, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 970-8225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2020
    ABSOLUTELY! I would in a heartbeat. This man saved my life and made my family feel very comfortable and positive about every movement he was going to make. He is definitely my hero!, He has god given hands with no doubt!!!
    Elizabeth is the best! — Sep 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Victor Kareh, MD
    About Dr. Victor Kareh, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194788174
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Kareh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kareh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kareh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kareh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kareh works at Brain and Spine Surgery Assocs in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kareh’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kareh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kareh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kareh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kareh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

