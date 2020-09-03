Overview of Dr. Victor Kareh, MD

Dr. Victor Kareh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Kareh works at Brain and Spine Surgery Assocs in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.