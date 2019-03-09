Overview

Dr. Victor Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Middlesex Surgical Associates in Winchester, MA with other offices in Medford, MA and Woburn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.