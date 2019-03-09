See All General Surgeons in Winchester, MA
Dr. Victor Kim, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Victor Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Middlesex Surgical Associates in Winchester, MA with other offices in Medford, MA and Woburn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Middlesex Surgical Associates
    955 Main St Ste G2A, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 729-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Winchester Hosp. Radiation Oncology Ctr
    620 WASHINGTON ST, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 756-2055
    Winchester Wound Care Specialists Pllc
    75 Riverside Ave Ste 4, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 396-8224
    Center for Healthy Living - Unicorn Park
    200 Unicorn Park Dr Ste 401, Woburn, MA 01801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 756-6760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2019
    Professional and compassionate young doctor, very knowledgeable about medicine, at the time of this review, he is a fellow @ Lahey in Bariatric Surgery. He also answers all my many medical questions and spends extra time reviewing my complex complication. I highly recommend him & Dr. Schnelldorfer for surgery.
    — Mar 09, 2019
    About Dr. Victor Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003255951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

