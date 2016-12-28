Dr. Victor Kizhner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizhner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Kizhner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Victor Kizhner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.
Medex Diagnostic & Treatment Center11129 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 275-8900Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Hands down to doctor Victor Kizhner, Best doctor ever!. My nose is in perfect condition thanks to him. Very informative, knowledgeable and nice personality as well, wish him the best. - Kelly Cueva.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Dr. Kizhner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kizhner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kizhner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kizhner has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kizhner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kizhner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizhner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kizhner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kizhner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.