Overview of Dr. Victor Kizhner, MD

Dr. Victor Kizhner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.



Dr. Kizhner works at Medex Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.