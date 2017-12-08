Overview of Dr. Victor Klausner, DO

Dr. Victor Klausner, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.



Dr. Klausner works at Center For Occupational Health in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.