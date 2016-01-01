Dr. Victor Komry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Komry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Komry, MD
Dr. Victor Komry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Komry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Komry's Office Locations
-
1
Alpha Dental Center PC140 Park St Ste 3, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 226-1660
- 2 35 Summer St Ste 202, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 828-1308
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Komry?
About Dr. Victor Komry, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1558335786
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komry works at
Dr. Komry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.