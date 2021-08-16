Dr. Lagmay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Lagmay, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Lagmay, MD
Dr. Victor Lagmay, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Lagmay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lagmay's Office Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center ENT division919 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6260Monday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday11:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
University Physicians of Brooklyn -ENT4813 9th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-6260
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lagmay?
Dr Lagmay was so calming and patient in explaining my previous botched surgery from another hospital. He sent me to a top neuro surgeon in Manhattan who reveiwed all my MRI scans. The staff was incredible. I watched as they treated all the children there with love and respect.
About Dr. Victor Lagmay, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1902810229
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagmay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagmay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagmay works at
Dr. Lagmay has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagmay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lagmay speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagmay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagmay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagmay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagmay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.