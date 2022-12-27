Dr. Victor Lawrinenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrinenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Lawrinenko, MD
Dr. Victor Lawrinenko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lawrinenko works at
Poplar Bluff Hma Physician Mgmt. LLC3098 OAK GROVE RD, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center3100 Oak Grove Rd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Lawrinekowas amazing! Staff was great, and they helped with all my questions I had. All were excellent in surgery area to. 5 stars for everyone.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lawrinenko has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine)
