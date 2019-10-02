Dr. Victor Lizarraga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lizarraga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Lizarraga, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Lizarraga, MD
Dr. Victor Lizarraga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Lizarraga works at
Dr. Lizarraga's Office Locations
-
1
Office1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 430, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (480) 909-3872Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00pm - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lizarraga?
Incredible! Attention to every detail. Will ask questions galore, recommends possible treatments and inform the patient of all possible scenarios and outcomes. Never had such a great experience visiting the doctor before. Great staff as well.
About Dr. Victor Lizarraga, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1730400995
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lizarraga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lizarraga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lizarraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lizarraga works at
Dr. Lizarraga speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lizarraga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizarraga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lizarraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lizarraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.