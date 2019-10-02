See All Urologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Victor Lizarraga, MD

Urology
Sugar Land, TX
Overview of Dr. Victor Lizarraga, MD

Dr. Victor Lizarraga, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Lizarraga works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lizarraga's Office Locations

    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 430, Sugar Land, TX 77478 (480) 909-3872
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00pm - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Herpes Simplex Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Herpes Simplex Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Oct 02, 2019
    Incredible! Attention to every detail. Will ask questions galore, recommends possible treatments and inform the patient of all possible scenarios and outcomes. Never had such a great experience visiting the doctor before. Great staff as well.
    Miguel Soto — Oct 02, 2019
    About Dr. Victor Lizarraga, MD

    Urology
    English, Spanish
    1730400995
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Urology
    Dr. Victor Lizarraga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lizarraga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lizarraga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lizarraga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lizarraga works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lizarraga’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lizarraga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizarraga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lizarraga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lizarraga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

