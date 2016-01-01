Overview

Dr. Victor Lugo-Miro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Lugo-Miro works at Victor Lugo-Miro, MD, LLC in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.