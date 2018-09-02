Dr. Machicao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Machicao, MD
Dr. Victor Machicao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Ertan Digestive Disease Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-3450Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
University of Texas Medical Foundation6431 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-3450Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Dr. Machicao saved my life. I came from San Antonio after being misdiagnosed by a team over there that concluded I had nothing wrong. He worked diligently to figure out what was wrong as I was fading quickly and was likely to have a transplant if my condition continued to deteriorate. Him and his team figured out my condition and treated me quickly, thus saving my life and in the end prevented me from having a transplant. I still make the 4 hour drive as his care is top-notch and life saving.
About Dr. Victor Machicao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
