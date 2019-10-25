Dr. Victor Marchione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Marchione, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Marchione, MD
Dr. Victor Marchione, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MESSINA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Marchione works at
Dr. Marchione's Office Locations
-
1
Victor Marchione M.d. LLC600 Pavonia Ave Ste 5, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 392-9127
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marchione?
Dr. Marchione, is my hero. Simply said, he's my hero. I was feeling down, feeling beaten when I met Dr. Marchione. I had been for a minor heart procedure which they couldn't do due to my lungs. I was a very heavy smoker, the kind that wakes up all night and has a cigarette every time. Smoking 40 + years. I wheezed all different sounding wheezes when I slept. I couldn't take much air in when breathing. My cough was so bad I had to take cough medicine at the dentist because of a violent cough. I remember in the beginning going to see Dr. Victor, Id always cry. lol NOW I no longer smoke, I can take in a longer stream of air, I don't make wheezing noise any longer, AND I don't have to take my cough medicine bottle to the dentist. Doctor Marchione healed me and that's why he is my hero. He is so patient, he never judges, a very compassionate man. oh lol I have to mention Paddy, the lady that helps Dr. Marchione. She is wonderful except when she tells me my weight has gone up. lol
About Dr. Victor Marchione, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Italian
- 1265540595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MESSINA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marchione has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marchione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marchione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marchione works at
Dr. Marchione speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchione. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.