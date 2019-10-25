See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Victor Marchione, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Jersey City, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Victor Marchione, MD

Dr. Victor Marchione, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MESSINA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Marchione works at Victor Marchione M.d. LLC in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Marchione's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Victor Marchione M.d. LLC
    600 Pavonia Ave Ste 5, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 392-9127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Function Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Bronchoprovocation Test

Treatment frequency



Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Victor Marchione, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1265540595
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MESSINA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Marchione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marchione has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marchione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marchione works at Victor Marchione M.d. LLC in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Marchione’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchione. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchione.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.